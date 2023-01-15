Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanhag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD
Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Shanhag's Office Locations
Fleming Island2370 Market Dr Ste C, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 788-7072Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Shanbhag during a hospital stay at Orange Park Medical Center. Dr. Shanbhag is my Oncologist. When I say I have never met someone that has dedicated so much time and research to my situation, I mean it. This man right here is a Godsend! I'm currently undergoing chemo and other treatments and I wouldn't want any other doctor than Dr. Shanbhag. He calls and checks on me and makes sure that my well-being is at the forefront. I'm truly blessed to have such great physicians in my life.
About Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215140454
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanhag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanhag accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanhag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanhag has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanhag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanhag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanhag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanhag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanhag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.