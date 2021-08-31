Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satish Singla, MD
Overview of Dr. Satish Singla, MD
Dr. Satish Singla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Dr. Singla's Office Locations
-
1
Satish C. Singla Md. PC700 Schuylkill Manor Rd Ste 7, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-4113
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singla and his whole staff saved my life. I had stage 4 ovarian cancer and they all jumped into action got many issues taken care of for me and I was getting my 1st chemo treatment within 2 weeks. Absolutely amazing. Thank you Doc, and the whole staff. You all rock!
About Dr. Satish Singla, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1730186396
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Singla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singla has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singla speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.