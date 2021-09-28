Dr. Satish Tiyyagura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiyyagura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Tiyyagura, MD
Dr. Satish Tiyyagura, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Tiyyagura is one of the best in his field. He takes the time to listen to your concerns, explains things thoroughly, and has a very calming demeanor about himself. I went for a heart rhythm issue and Dr. T explained everything and the several options I had. I feel like I have my normal life back again because of him (a big thank-you). His nurses and office staff are also amazing. I have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Tiyyagura.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Tiyyagura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiyyagura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiyyagura works at
Dr. Tiyyagura has seen patients for Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiyyagura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tiyyagura speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiyyagura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiyyagura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiyyagura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiyyagura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.