Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD
Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Vadapalli works at
Dr. Vadapalli's Office Locations
1
Santa Clarita E.N.T & Facial Plastic Surgery27879 Smyth Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-2500
2
Santa Clarita Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery -Antelope Valley655 W Avenue Q, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 259-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vadapalli treated me for chronic sinus problems and endedup performing surgery in 2018. Outstanding results. Great bedside manner, very empathetic and professional. Highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598729998
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- The Pennsylvania State University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
