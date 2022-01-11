Overview of Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD

Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Vadapalli works at Ear Nose Throat Facial Plastic in Valencia, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.