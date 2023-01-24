See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University of Health Sciences,Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Velagapudi works at Charlotte Arrhythmia Center in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Charlotte Arrhythmia Center
    3400 Tamiami Trl Ste 203 Bldg 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2023
    My husband went to the PC Shorepoint Heart Tower to have a device (Watchman) put inside his heart to prevent strokes due to A-fib. Dr. Velagapudi performed the procedure, and came to tell me that everything went well, but because the day ran long, they were keeping him overnight for observation. I knew he would not be happy about staying and mentioned it.. and was reminded that it was in his best interest. He did have some bumps in the night, seepage, vitals went wacky, and I am so grateful for Dr.V’s wisdom. The next morning he came to check in and release my husband, and when he learned we were relocating to the Panhandle, he said “You need a doctor like me”. Then he did a little research and gave us the name of a former classmate who is a “doctor like him”. Hated to move away from him, but he gave us what he thinks is a good replacement, And that is so thpughtful. Thank you Dr. V, you’ve given me back my awesome energetic husband!
    Connie S — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1124204763
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center-Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Residency
    • Aurora Health Care|Aurora Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University of Health Sciences,Hyderabad, India
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velagapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velagapudi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velagapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velagapudi works at Charlotte Arrhythmia Center in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Velagapudi’s profile.

    Dr. Velagapudi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velagapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Velagapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velagapudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velagapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velagapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

