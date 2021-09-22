Overview of Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD

Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Velagapudi works at Parkview Physicians Urology in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.