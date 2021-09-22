Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velagapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD
Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Velagapudi works at
Dr. Velagapudi's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Urology11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 482-8681
-
2
Fort Wayne Urology Inc.1818 Carew St Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 482-8681
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velagapudi?
I have never met a more kind Dr. EVER. He is amazing. He is extremely respectful and thorough. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831100015
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- University Of Pa Health System
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velagapudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velagapudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velagapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velagapudi works at
Dr. Velagapudi has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velagapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Velagapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velagapudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velagapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velagapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.