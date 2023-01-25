Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhusri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|SUNY Downstate Med School|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Upper East Side Cardiology45 E End Ave # 1S, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 752-3464
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Passionate, caring, understanding , listening .
About Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1740421189
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Heart & Vasc Inst of NY|Lenox Hill Heart Vasc Inst
- Lenox Hill Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|SUNY Downstate Med School|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
