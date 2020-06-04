Overview of Dr. Satnam Atwal, MD

Dr. Satnam Atwal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Atwal works at Herndon Recovery Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.