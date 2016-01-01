Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tateshima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD
Overview of Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD
Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TOKYO JIKEI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Tateshima's Office Locations
Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3537
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD
- Interventional Neuroradiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOKYO JIKEI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tateshima has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tateshima accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tateshima using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tateshima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tateshima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tateshima.
