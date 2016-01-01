Overview of Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD

Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TOKYO JIKEI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Tateshima works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.