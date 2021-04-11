Dr. Sattar Gojraty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gojraty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sattar Gojraty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sattar Gojraty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Gojraty works at
Martin Mem Family Care At St Lucie W1095 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 781-0222
Cardiology Associates of Stuart1027 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 781-0222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gojraty?
I lived in NY city for 20 years and recently moved to Port St Lucie. I have been visited different cardiologists for that period of time. Dr G.is the first doctor I met who checked my blood pressure by himself ,who asked about a history of my condition,who was attentive and very concerned. I just started to visit him,and can not say what would happen next. But the first impression was unbelievably pleasant.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1891957445
- Cornell Med Inst-Meml Sloan Kettering MC
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
Dr. Gojraty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gojraty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gojraty works at
Dr. Gojraty has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gojraty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gojraty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gojraty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gojraty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gojraty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.