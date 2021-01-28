See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mineola, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Satu Kuokkanen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Satu Kuokkanen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Montefiore Med Center

Dr. Kuokkanen works at Nyu Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Winthrop Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-2100
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-2100
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Dilation and Curettage
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Dilation and Curettage

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2021
    I am 36 years old and I my husband and I have been trying to have a baby for years now and NO luck. I have been working with Dr. Setu since December 2020 and It is now January 2021 and I must say everything has been going wonderful so far. She is very kind, understanding, knowledgeable and thorough.She goes way out of her way to do what is necessary to be done on your behalf.She just started me on birth control as of yesterday and I’m now ready to start this journey. So far so good...I don’t regret choosing her as my doctor. Please don’t hesitate if you are considering her as your IVF Doctor. She is truly amazing so far :)
    Juanita Bates — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Satu Kuokkanen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720168297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satu Kuokkanen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuokkanen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuokkanen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuokkanen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuokkanen works at Nyu Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuokkanen’s profile.

    Dr. Kuokkanen has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuokkanen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuokkanen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuokkanen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuokkanen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuokkanen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

