Dr. Satu Kuokkanen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Montefiore Med Center



Dr. Kuokkanen works at Nyu Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.