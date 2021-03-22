Dr. Satvir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satvir Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Satvir Singh, MD
Dr. Satvir Singh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Suburban Hematology Oncology Associates PC1700 Tree Ln Ste 490, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-2828
Northside Hospital Cancer Institute631 Professional Dr Ste 450, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 963-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had been treating my lung cancer at this center over two and half years. Dr. Singh is awesome. I loved everything about his treatment process. I trusted his treatment process completely. I know I’m in a good hand with his greatest team. All the staff from front desk, nurses , .. all so so so nice, friendly, and helpful. I’m so thankful to have his team taken care of my cancer. May God blessed Dr. Singh and his team many years to come. Thanks again for a great team????????
About Dr. Satvir Singh, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Oncology
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
