Overview of Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD

Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Atmakuri works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Mesa, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.