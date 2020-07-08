Dr. Satya Garimella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garimella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satya Garimella, MD
Overview
Dr. Satya Garimella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They completed their fellowship with Saint Francis Hospital|Saint Francis Hospital|University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville
Dr. Garimella works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology41 Quartermaster Ct, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology7025 W Fairgrounds Rd, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Droctor
About Dr. Satya Garimella, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1164452850
Education & Certifications
- Osmania General Hospital|St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Cardiovascular Disease

