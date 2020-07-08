Overview

Dr. Satya Garimella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They completed their fellowship with Saint Francis Hospital|Saint Francis Hospital|University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville



Dr. Garimella works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Scottsburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.