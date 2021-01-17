Dr. Satya Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satya Rao, MD
Dr. Satya Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Helotes, TX. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center At Harvard Medical School
Helotes12952 Bandera Rd Ste 105, Helotes, TX 78023 Directions (830) 206-7444
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Dr Suite 1204411 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 674-9736Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
During the current stressful times, Dr. Rao did an amazing job! I think as a patient we just want to be heard, understood and feel some compassion. I’m not sure how long Dr. Rao how been working but his bed side manner was amazing. He explained things to me at my level and tried his best to relate to my fear and anxiety I was feeling. I think showing a patient you care is one of the most important things. Some doctors hear you out, write you prescription and get you on your way. He was not like that. So I thank you Dr. Rao for a great doctors visit that made feel comfortable.
- Cardiology
- English, Kannada
- 1093911976
Fellowship: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center At Harvard Medical School
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Kannada.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.