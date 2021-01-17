Overview of Dr. Satya Rao, MD

Dr. Satya Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Helotes, TX. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center At Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center



Dr. Rao works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Bandera Rd in Helotes, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.