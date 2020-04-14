Overview of Dr. Satya Reddy, MD

Dr. Satya Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Louisiana Cornea Specialists in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.