Dr. Satya Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Satya Reddy, MD
Dr. Satya Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Louisiana Cornea Specialists128 Lakeview Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 893-8290
Avala67252 Industry Ln, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 809-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr reddy to anyone who needs excellent care with their vision!
About Dr. Satya Reddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174534960
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.