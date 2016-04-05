Dr. Satya Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satya Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Satya Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York Med College
Locations
1
Satya P Singh MD PA300 NW 70th Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (305) 583-7267
2
Trudi Fahey M.d. P.A.1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 701, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 321-5428
3
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 321-5428Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Priority Health
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is a professional man, and was very comforting before my endoscopy.
About Dr. Satya Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1841252657
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Lincoln Hospital
- All India Inst/Lincoln Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.