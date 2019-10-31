See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Satya Tata, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Satya Tata, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10531 4S Commons Dr Ste 166566, San Diego, CA 92127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (588) 876-3150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Autism
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • APS Healthcare
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Great doctor that really listens and does what is in the best interest of the patient. Gives you many options and helps you choose the best for you. The receptionist was very helpful and friendly. Overall great visit and will definitely return and tell my friends about her.
    About Dr. Satya Tata, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518086404
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
