Dr. Satya Tata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satya Tata, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10531 4S Commons Dr Ste 166566, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (588) 876-3150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- APS Healthcare
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor that really listens and does what is in the best interest of the patient. Gives you many options and helps you choose the best for you. The receptionist was very helpful and friendly. Overall great visit and will definitely return and tell my friends about her.
About Dr. Satya Tata, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1518086404
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tata.
