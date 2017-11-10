Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph London.

Locations
Chatterjee Cardiology, London, KY73 Thompson Poynter Rd Ste D, London, KY 40741 Directions (256) 880-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chatterjee is an excellent cardiologist, very caring, takes his time, listens, explains his diagnosis and answers any questions one has. He has been my cardiologist for over 10 years and I put my utmost trust in him. I definitely recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
- 1437143260
Education & Certifications
- Lac/usc Med Center
- Wright State U
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatterjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatterjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatterjee works at
Dr. Chatterjee has seen patients for Venous Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chatterjee speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee.
