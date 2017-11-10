See All Cardiologists in London, KY
Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Chatterjee works at Chatterjee Cardiology, London, KY in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chatterjee Cardiology, London, KY
    73 Thompson Poynter Rd Ste D, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 880-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
  • Saint Joseph London

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Edema
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Accelerated Hypertension
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Bacterial Endocarditis
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Calcification
Dissecting Aneurysm
Endocarditis
Exertional Hypertension
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Familial Hypertension
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
High-Risk Hypertension
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced
Hypertension, Environment-Induced
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension
Isolated Systolic Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Multifocal Premature Beats
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Neurogenic Hypertension
Orthostatic Hypotension
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Dexfenfluramine-Induced
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Fenfluramine-Induced
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension
Renal Hypertension
Resistant Hypertension
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic
Tetralogy of Fallot
Thrombosis
Tricuspid Valve Atresia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis
Unstable Angina
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Venous Reflux
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
White Coat Hypertension
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chatterjee?

    Nov 10, 2017
    Dr. Chatterjee is an excellent cardiologist, very caring, takes his time, listens, explains his diagnosis and answers any questions one has. He has been my cardiologist for over 10 years and I put my utmost trust in him. I definitely recommend him to my family and friends.
    Bobbie Lowe in London, KY — Nov 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD
    About Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1437143260
    Education & Certifications

    • Lac/usc Med Center
    • Wright State U
    • University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chatterjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chatterjee works at Chatterjee Cardiology, London, KY in London, KY. View the full address on Dr. Chatterjee’s profile.

    Dr. Chatterjee has seen patients for Venous Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatterjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatterjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

