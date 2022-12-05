Overview

Dr. Satyadevi Sista, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University of Massachusetts School of Medicine



Dr. Sista works at Optum Primary Care-Miller in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.