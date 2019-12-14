Overview of Dr. Satyajeet Roy, MD

Dr. Satyajeet Roy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center



Dr. Roy works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.