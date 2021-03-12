Overview

Dr. Satyajit Daniel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Daniel works at GI Medicine Associates in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.