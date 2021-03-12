Dr. Satyajit Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satyajit Daniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satyajit Daniel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Daniel works at
Locations
GI Medicine Associates28963 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best. Been going to Dr Daniel for over 20 years. Very caring, takes time to listen to your symptoms and comes up with the best plan for your condition. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Satyajit Daniel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
