Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD

Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Dr. Banerjee works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression and End-Stage Renal Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Banerjee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    RMA Vascular Access Center
    3821 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 998-7475
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Compression
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Venous Compression
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases

Treatment frequency



Venous Compression Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2022
    He is one of my favorite doctors, Truly compassionate, professional, extremely knowledgeable, and tallented, His team is superb, I thank God for them everyday,
    Lucille martinez — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD
    About Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790815926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Nephrology At Lsu
    Residency
    • Louisiana State Univ
    Medical Education
    • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banerjee works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Banerjee’s profile.

    Dr. Banerjee has seen patients for Venous Compression and End-Stage Renal Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banerjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banerjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banerjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

