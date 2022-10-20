Overview

Dr. Satyam Tatineni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Fairfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tatineni works at Heart Group PC in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.