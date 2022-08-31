Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satyan Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Satyan Shah, MD
Dr. Satyan Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-4866
-
2
University and M Cancer Center1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah is everything I'd hoped he would be; kind, personable, listens carefully, respectfully and extremely intelligent. This is a doctor who can put expert-systems out of business! I've commuted between Santa Fe and the Phoenix Mayo Clinic and I'm delighted that I can now receive care from Dr. Shah at the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Satyan Shah, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235331182
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.