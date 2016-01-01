Dr. Satyarth Kul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satyarth Kul, MD
Dr. Satyarth Kul, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll, Bangalore Univ, Bangalore, Karnataka, India|Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, India and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
North Austin Transplant12201 Renfert Way Ste 350, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5184Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NEPHROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES, LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS TRANSPLANT NEPHROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN, ANN ARBOR, MI
- INTERNAL MEDICINE, ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL, ROCHESTER, NY|Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, New York
- Bangalore Med Coll, Bangalore Univ, Bangalore, Karnataka, India|Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, India
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Kul has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
