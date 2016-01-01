Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satyarupa Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Satyarupa Reddy, MD
Dr. Satyarupa Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Pleasanton Medical Offices Radiologydiagnostic Imaging7601 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 847-5789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Satyarupa Reddy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881958825
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.