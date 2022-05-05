Overview of Dr. Satyavardhan Pulukurthy, MD

Dr. Satyavardhan Pulukurthy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Pulukurthy works at Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.