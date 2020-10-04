Overview of Dr. Satyendra Singh, MD

Dr. Satyendra Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Jersey Shore Medical and Pediatrics Associates LLC in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.