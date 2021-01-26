Dr. Saud Suleiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suleiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saud Suleiman, MD
Overview
Dr. Saud Suleiman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Suleiman works at
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology Ctr1690 Dunlawton Ave Ste 210, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 763-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
all procedures done perfectly and professionally
About Dr. Saud Suleiman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285664912
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suleiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suleiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suleiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suleiman works at
Dr. Suleiman has seen patients for Anemia, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suleiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suleiman speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Suleiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suleiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suleiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suleiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.