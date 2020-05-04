Dr. Sauhang Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sauhang Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
San DImas Medical Group100 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-4800
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
I cannot say enough positive things about Dr.Patel. I did not use him as my OBGYN however if I would have done further research I'd seek him in a heartbeat. He delivered my first born and really made my experience enjoyable. Very patient and excellent coaching mechanisms throughout my process. He was extremely busy the late night of my labor and I would have never guessed he delivered so many babies right before us. Very knowledgeable and explained everything thoroughly and I knew exactly what to expect through the entire delivery.
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
