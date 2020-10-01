Overview of Dr. Saul Modlin, MD

Dr. Saul Modlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Modlin works at MODLIN SAUL MD OFFICE in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.