See All Otolaryngologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Saul Modlin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Saul Modlin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Saul Modlin, MD

Dr. Saul Modlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Modlin works at MODLIN SAUL MD OFFICE in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
4.3 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
4.9 (434)
View Profile

Dr. Modlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saul M. Modlin M.d. PC
    300 Garden City Plz Ste 248, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-0333
  2. 2
    Winthrop University Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-0333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Nosebleed
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Modlin?

    Oct 01, 2020
    Excellent! My daughter had an emergency tonsillectomy and Dr Modlin was skillful and caring taking his time explaining everything. Another time he answered our call late on a Friday evening of a holiday weekend when we were away on vacation. My daughter had a bad throat infection, which he diagnosed thru pictures, and called in a prescription. She was better in a day or two. Highly recommend Dr Modlin
    Janine Petracca — Oct 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saul Modlin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saul Modlin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Modlin to family and friends

    Dr. Modlin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Modlin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saul Modlin, MD.

    About Dr. Saul Modlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013960210
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saul Modlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Modlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Modlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Modlin has seen patients for Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Modlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saul Modlin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.