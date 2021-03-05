Dr. Saul Rosenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saul Rosenblum, MD
Overview of Dr. Saul Rosenblum, MD
Dr. Saul Rosenblum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum's Office Locations
- 1 1020 Sumter Lndg, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 674-8700
-
2
Villages Health1575 SANTA BARBARA BLVD, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-1740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenblum?
I Would HIGHLY recommend him. He was knowledgeable and very personable. He talked to me for over 45 min. Just to go over general profile info as it was my first visit. He was also on time.
About Dr. Saul Rosenblum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1770563991
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.