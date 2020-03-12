See All Family Doctors in Pearland, TX
Dr. Saul Torres, MD

Family Medicine
2.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saul Torres, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Torres works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pearland
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584
  2
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group West Pearland
    16100 South Fwy # C1, Pearland, TX 77584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Insomnia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Purpura
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    Mar 12, 2020
    Tremor
    F Li — Mar 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Saul Torres, MD
    About Dr. Saul Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952573776
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    • The Methodist Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of St. Thomas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saul Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torres works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Pearland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Torres’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

