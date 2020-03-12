Overview

Dr. Saul Torres, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.