Overview of Dr. Saulat Mushtaq, MD

Dr. Saulat Mushtaq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.



Dr. Mushtaq works at Jacqueline M Garrard MD in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.