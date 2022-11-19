See All Family Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Saulin Quan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Quan works at Premiere Perinatal Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center
    200 NW 7th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 759-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Saulin Quan, DO

Family Medicine
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1972915965
  • 1972915965
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saulin Quan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Quan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Quan works at Premiere Perinatal Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Quan’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

