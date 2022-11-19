Dr. Saulin Quan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saulin Quan, DO
Overview
Dr. Saulin Quan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Quan works at
Locations
Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center200 NW 7th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Directions (954) 759-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saulin Quan, is a amazing!!!professional And very kind person a beautiful human being ,I wish I can continue to see this doctor unfortunately The problem is the people that work in the front desk it’s very unprofessional and disrespectful with There patients .the place is at Cora E Braynon Family Health Center , 200 Nw 7th ave Fort Lauderdale fl 333311. Thank you so much Doctor Saulin Quan God bless you!
About Dr. Saulin Quan, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan.
