Dr. Saulis Banionis, MD
Dr. Saulis Banionis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Florida Interventional Pain Management1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 209, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 537-4817
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. I've been seeing Pain Management doctors over 20+ years and no one compares to Dr. Banionis. No enough words to describe this knowledgeable, professional, attentive, caring, friendly person. I felt like I knew him for years on my first visit. I'll stop now as I could go on & on.
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1871792135
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- South Shore Med Ctr
- South Shore Hospital and Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Miami Ohio University
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Banionis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banionis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banionis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banionis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banionis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banionis speaks Lithuanian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Banionis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banionis.
