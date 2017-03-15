Overview of Dr. Saulius Girnius, MD

Dr. Saulius Girnius, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Girnius works at Siegrist & Kirlin Mds Inc in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.