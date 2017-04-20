Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jankauskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD
Overview of Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD
Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jankauskas works at
Dr. Jankauskas' Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc521 W State Road 434 Ste 301, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 834-5255
-
2
South Seminole Wound Healing Center515 W State Road 434 Ste 101, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 767-5843
-
3
Orlando Health Wound Healing Center818 Main Ln Bldg # Anx, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (321) 841-5469
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jankauskas?
Dr. Jankauskas saw my 4 year old in the ER for a dog bite to the face, I was a mess, super high anxiety because of my baby's face. Anyway, point being, this Doctor was AMAZING, super personable and made me feel so much more comfortable with what was happening. Not to mention his talent was better than I could have hoped for. We still have stitches but he realigned what needed to be realigned perfectly! I seriously doubt that our child will have any scarring because of this man!
About Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1316962574
Education & Certifications
- Ellenbogen Ist Pls
- Med College Va
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Wayne State Univerity
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jankauskas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jankauskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jankauskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jankauskas works at
Dr. Jankauskas has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jankauskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jankauskas speaks Lithuanian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jankauskas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jankauskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jankauskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jankauskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.