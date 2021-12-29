Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodoussipour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD
Overview of Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD
Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.

Dr. Ghodoussipour's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 975-3509Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saum Ghodoussipour and his team removed a kidney for me after I was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. Doctor did fantastic work before, during and after the surgery. I was able to stand up, walk and eat soon after the surgery. And now fully recovered from cancer, thank God. Doctor and his staff are knowledgeable, caring and responsive. Doctor G is very humble and polite. I wish him all the success and happiness.
About Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- English
- 1003298019
Frequently Asked Questions

