Dr. Saumil Oza, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (59)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Saumil Oza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.

Dr. Oza works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology
    2300 Park Ave Ste 101B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 264-0088
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology
    1824 King St Ste 250, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 388-1820
  3. 3
    St. Vincents Cardiology-Waycross
    615 Pendleton St Ste B, Waycross, GA 31501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 285-9994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Oza totally changed my life! In 2019 I suffered from debilitating atrial fibrillation. After months of trying different medicines and multiple ER visits, I was referred to Dr. Oza to consider cardiac ablation. He performed the procedure in February of 2020 and cured my afib! 3 years later I still do not have any symptoms. I went from waking up in the middle of the night with my heart racing at 150+ beats per minute or sitting in meetings all day with afib making me feel exhausted to living my life to the fullest again. Dr. Oza and his Kristen Gillander have been wonderful and caring throughout this time. Their bedside manner and care for the patient is second to none. I would highly recommend them!
    Kathy Foster — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saumil Oza, MD
    About Dr. Saumil Oza, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1962587014
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois-Chicago
    • University of Illinois-Chicago
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saumil Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oza has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Oza speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

