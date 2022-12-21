Dr. Saumil Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saumil Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Saumil Shah, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants7605 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 823-9289
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants1001 Boulders Pkwy Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-5905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Saumil Shah on Top Docs. I was diagnosed with A-Fib by another doctor. Dr Shah performed my cardiac ablation and also found I had a heart flutter. I did not want to have this done but I needed to. I feel so much better. Dr. Shah is an excellent doctor whom I trust. He explains everything and takes time to answer questions. His office staff is the best also. I am so thankful that I found them.
About Dr. Saumil Shah, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center|Lahey Clinic Medical Center/Tufts University|Tufts University-Lahey Clinic
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.