Dr. Saumil Shah, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Saumil Shah, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants
    7605 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 823-9289
  2. 2
    Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants
    1001 Boulders Pkwy Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5905
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • TriCities Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    I found Dr Saumil Shah on Top Docs. I was diagnosed with A-Fib by another doctor. Dr Shah performed my cardiac ablation and also found I had a heart flutter. I did not want to have this done but I needed to. I feel so much better. Dr. Shah is an excellent doctor whom I trust. He explains everything and takes time to answer questions. His office staff is the best also. I am so thankful that I found them.
    Patti Munn — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Saumil Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497943344
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clinic Medical Center|Lahey Clinic Medical Center/Tufts University|Tufts University-Lahey Clinic
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
