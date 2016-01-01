Overview of Dr. Saumya Das, MD

Dr. Saumya Das, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Krishna Med College Bihar University Muzaffarpur Bihar India and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Das works at Saumya Das MD in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.