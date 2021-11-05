Overview

Dr. Saumya Sharma, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from M.D. Ross University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.