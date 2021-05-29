Dr. Saundra Buys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saundra Buys, MD
Overview of Dr. Saundra Buys, MD
Dr. Saundra Buys, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Buys works at
Dr. Buys' Office Locations
Huntsman Cancer Hospital1950 Circle of Hope Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (801) 585-0255
University Hospital2000 Circle Of Hope Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (801) 585-0255
Sugarhouse Health Center1280 E Stringham Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 581-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I currently am a patient of Dr Buys. Absolutely trust her and her staff. Dr Buys is knowledgeable, works hard, and answers all questions.
About Dr. Saundra Buys, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buys has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buys works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.