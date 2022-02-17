Dr. Holseth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saundra Holseth, DO
Overview
Dr. Saundra Holseth, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Holseth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Larkin Community Hospital7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7761
-
2
Institute for Non-Surgical Orthopedics - Ft. Lauderdale4109 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 563-2707Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
St Francis Center for Breast Health Radiologist LLC610 19th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 443-9366
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holseth?
Respects your time and very thorough
About Dr. Saundra Holseth, DO
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1043601842
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Minnesota / Duluth Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holseth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holseth works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holseth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holseth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.