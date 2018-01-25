Dr. Saundra Maass-Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maass-Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saundra Maass-Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Saundra Maass-Robinson, MD
Dr. Saundra Maass-Robinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Dr. Maass-Robinson works at
Dr. Maass-Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Saundra Maass-Robinson, M.D., PC., Atlanta, GA1440 Dutch Valley Pl NE Ste 985, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 817-8171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maass-Robinson?
Awesome Doctor. I've been a patent for 18 years. She's Just Great!!!
About Dr. Saundra Maass-Robinson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154442598
Education & Certifications
- Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
- Emory University School of Medicine
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Atlanta University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maass-Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maass-Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maass-Robinson works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Maass-Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maass-Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maass-Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maass-Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.