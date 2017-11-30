Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saundra Stock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saundra Stock, MD
Dr. Saundra Stock, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Stock's Office Locations
University of South Florida Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic
About Dr. Saundra Stock, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Stock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stock works at
Dr. Stock has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.
