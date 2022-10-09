Dr. Saunora Prom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saunora Prom, DO
Overview
Dr. Saunora Prom, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. Prom works at
Locations
Tidewater Sports and Osteopathic Medicine1100 Volvo Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 389-5370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was running late and then the traffic got really bad, I left a message and apologized for my tardiness they were so kind and told me not to stress as I had on my way over.
About Dr. Saunora Prom, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VCOM/VT- Primary Care Sports Medicine
- VCU
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prom accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prom works at
Dr. Prom speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Prom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.