Overview of Dr. Saurabh Das, MD

Dr. Saurabh Das, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Avita Ontario, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Das works at Cancer Center, Mansfield in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.